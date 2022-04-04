This Monday, April 4, a indonesian court sentenced Herry Wirawan to death for the rape of 13 minors.

The 36-year-old abuser was a teacher at the ‘Madani Boarding School’, a Muslim boarding school. According to research, for five years he abused underage students and even left more than eight of the victims pregnant.

In fact, the case became public because one of the families of the victims decided to denounce Wirawan for raping and impregnating their daughter. This happened last year.

Since then, the prosecution had appealed for a life sentence on February 15, but the court ruled: “We punish the accused with the death penalty,” as part of the verdict published on the website of the High Court of Bandung, capital of West Java.

In addition, the victims received compensation of between 10 and 85 million rupees -more than 400 million pesos-, imposed by the judge last February.

Places like where Wirawan was a teacher are known as ‘Weighing’, namely, religious institutions that educate in boarding school and it is not the first time they receive complaints.

Last year, according to the Indonesian National Commission for National Protection, 77% of reported cases of abuse in schools came from these centersof which there are about 25 thousand in the country and have approximately 5 million minors living in its enclosures.

Furthermore, in the specific case of these victims, many arrived at the facilities as a result of school scholarships granted to low-income families. This situation has called into question the need to approve the specific law against sexual violence, that has been under discussion for years within the government of that country.

