A teacher at a special education school in Amsterdam secretly took fifteen students to the Efteling in March. The director didn’t know any better than that they would go to Space Expo in Noordwijk, but the teacher set course for Kaatsheuvel. Because one of the vans they were traveling in was speeding on the A2, she was caught. The school was not happy with the ‘surprise’ and immediately dismissed the teacher.

For the Red group of the Prof. Dumontschool in Amsterdam had an outing planned for March 10. The children, aged 7 to 10 years old and with an average IQ of 62, would go to Space Expo. That fitted in with the space education project they had followed. The teacher had previously asked the director if they could go to Efteling, but she was not given permission.

The director had arranged two vans to transport the children. The teacher, a second teacher and an external supervisor went to Efteling anyway. At the court in Amsterdam, where her dismissal case was heard, the employee stated that it must have been 'a surprise' for the students and that that was why she had said nothing about it in advance. But even then she forbade the students to talk about it.

Lied in the newsletter

In fact, in the newsletter that appeared a week later, the woman reported on the visit to Space Expo. Those experiences were based on a visit she once made to that attraction with her own children. The students were also not allowed to say anything to their parents. At a parents’ evening that was held later, it even turned out that one of the parents had beaten his child because he kept joking about a so-called visit to the Efteling.

According to the school, the employee took unacceptable risks. Many students do not have a swimming diploma, the group had many potential runaways, the guidance was insufficient and they did not wear wristbands. The fact that it was a surprise for the students is not consistent with the instruction they were given to keep their mouths shut after returning home. The teacher wanted to keep it a secret to avoid creating crooked faces within the school. She understood that the school did not agree because of the costs. When the external supervisor indicated that she was willing to pay, she thought it was possible.

A parent beat up his child because he kept complaining about a so-called visit to the Efteling

The subdistrict court judge finds the dismissal justified. "An unacceptable risk was taken, which could have led to serious consequences. Due to the applicant's unprofessional and high-handed actions, the school and parents of the (vulnerable) children did not know where they were for a large part of the day on March 10, 2023." The fact that it ended well does not change this, according to the judge. "In any case, she has involved the children in a conspiracy and put them in a difficult position."







