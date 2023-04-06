A teacher at the day care center attacked on the morning of this Wednesday (April 5, 2023) in Blumenau (SC) claimed to have locked babies in the unit’s bathroom when she found out about the invasion. The attack caused the death of at least 4 children. The crime suspect was arrested.

According to teacher Simone Aparecida Camargo, she was preparing the babies to sunbathe in the nursery’s courtyard when her classroom assistant entered the room asking her to close the windows.

to the newspaper Total NSC, the teacher said she thought, at first, that it was a robbery. Then she put the kids in the bathroom and locked them. Still according to Simone, the suspect would be with “more than a hatchet” in hands.

“Then they came knocking on the door, saying he came in killing. He went to the park to kill. The preschool class was all there having a conversation and he invaded”he said.

Understand the case: