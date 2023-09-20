When teaching classes, education teachers become a trend by sharing their learning strategies, as well as the obstacles they face, given the high demand for the profession, therefore, on social networks, a rural teacher, has generated popularity by confessing the challenges she experiences when teaching in the mountains.

Through the TikTok digital platform, the account of ‘@sandidla’, a teacher who resides in Veracruz, has thousands of followers by sharing anecdotes with her students, however, one of her videos with the most interactions is one in which she showed the adversities of being a teacher of foreign education.

The 2023-2024 school year began, but with the return to classes it has brought controversy due to the Free Books, as well as the Ministry of Public Education was shocked by the new way of evaluating students since September 29.

However, this time, a teacher caught the attention of her followers by posting a clip along with the description: “all the foreign teachers and me returning to their little school”.

The publication has generated more than a thousand comments, among which they highlight the beautiful experience that teachers have when working in field schools, because “the people of the towns welcome and protect them.”

Thus, the teacher went viral by sharing how she leaves everything to be able to exercise her vocation, which is why, by providing knowledge to students in the rural community, since despite the obstacles, she has a great love for teaching classes.

The teacher identified as Sandy usually shares her experiences with the teacher, teaching at a rural school. presumably in the Chiconquiaco municipality, in the state of Veracruz.

Likewise, the Mexican teacher has conquered the hearts of Internet users and parents, this by showing that despite the difficulties she faces every day, she has great affection for children, which is why, in various publications, she shows how Students love her by creating a connection in the classroom.