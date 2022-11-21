Palermo – A Sicilian teacher received both her salary and pension for 12 years without anyone noticing it and without her reporting the anomaly. The teacher died at the age of 78, in March 2019, and despite having retired in 2006, she continued to receive double emoluments until 31 August 2018, resulting in a total tax damage of 289,805 euros. Of this amount, 72,000 euros would be recoverable.

The story emerges, in fact, due to a judicial action by the State Accounting Office which seeks to recover the sums (those not prescribed) from the heirs. The “surreal” affair, as the judges define it in the sentence Court of Auditorswould have arisen from an error, as established by the accounting judges presided over by Giuseppe Aloisio, by the school manager of the Giovanni Paolo I school, of Belpasso (Ct) and by the administrative manager.

The headteacher, processed with abbreviated rite, paid almost 11 thousand euros, equal to 30% of the amount requested by the regional prosecutor Pino Zingale. The other responsible was ordered to compensate the sum of 18 thousand euros: 50% of the disputed amount.

According to the magistrates, therefore, the teacher continued to receive the double sum because “the head teacher – write the judges – should have signed model D with which the institute communicated to the competent bodies, then to the provincial department of the Treasury, the retirement of staff assigned to the schoolin order to interrupt the salary payment and activate the pension payment”.

According to the judges, the responsibility of the headteacher cannot be mitigated by the fact that she was on leave during the period in question and had been replaced. “As soon as you got back you should have, in fact, made sure of the transmission of the model D”.

Effectively the financiers who went to the educational institution they found the pattern in the teacher’s file with the never mailed paper inside. The administrative manager defended herself in the process and contested the lack of upstream controls which lasted for about 12 years. No one in all these years has found the macroscopic irregularity.

The professor who died in 2019 continued to receive her salary until 2018 “despite being 78 years old, – the judges write – without anyone noticing the anomaly constituted by the fact that a salary emolument was paid to a subject of absolutely incompatible age”. A lack of controls which led to the reduction of the dispute raised during the process. Not 36 thousand euros, but 50% around 18 thousand euros. Even the administrative manager would have liked to close the game with the abbreviated procedure by proposing to pay 5 thousand euros. An inadmissible request for the judges due to the inadequacy of the sum offered.