Home page World

From: Sam Elias Moss

Press Split

To mark the end of school, a teacher publishes a song for his 10th grade class on YouTube. The result is impressive.

A new star is shining in the German rap sky, because just in time for the summer holidays, “Mr. K” has posted a new music video on his YouTube channel. The question “Summer hit or children’s song“ is not even an issue here, because the track is a real earworm. On “Lock” the teacher spits a few fierce lines about his class and the community loves it.

Even YouTube legend MrWissen2go gave props for the successful song. Class 10a has probably already watched his videos for one or two history exams:

“You don’t know who you should congratulate more: the class for this teacher – or the teacher for this class.”

In fact, it is not the first year group to enjoy such a great graduation song. The teacher first released a song for a class in 2015.

However, when it comes to the song title, Mr. Klein, as “Mr. K” is known in real life, should be careful not to start a beef with Money Boy. The boy also released a song called “Auf Lock” in 2023. But with such a cool teacher, he’ll definitely take it in good spirits.

In addition, the recording studio where “Mr. K” records is not far from the Veltins Arena. It’s only a stone’s throw from Herne to Gelsenkirchen. So let’s hope for a feature…

The Austrian rapper Money Boy in the jersey of his favorite club © Tim Rehbein/RHR-FOTO

By the way, the youth word “Auf Lock” means “that you approach something in a relaxed and easy-going manner”. Luckily, “Mr. K” explained this again in the intro, because after all, the students also have parents. And of course they want to understand the text too.

If his rap career doesn’t work out, there are definitely enough school classes that would be happy to have Mr. Klein. The user @Growlie_ sums up the mood in the comments quite well:

“Thank you on behalf of everyone for becoming a teacher!”

But as great as Mr. Klein is, his colleagues should not go unmentioned here. Not only is Ms. Heckmann’s camera work on a par with a music video from 187, Mr. Warmers’ beat also blows everything away and contributes to making the song such a banger.

“Apache207 has been pretty quiet since the release here…”

–@RapidGamingiTnerz

There are even more interesting stories from school here: