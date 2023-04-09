Big companies like Microsoft and Google point to artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots as a co-pilot or assistant for users in general, but many experts point out that this type of technology will change many professionsWhether it’s making their jobs simpler and faster, replacing employees, or creating new professions.



Telemarketing, accountants, translators, teachers, programmers and even investors are some of the professions that studies have indicated will change as AI becomes more popular.

The capabilities of GPT-4, the latest version of OpenAI -creators of ChatGPT-, can solve “new and difficult tasks” with a “human performance level” in fields such as mathematics, coding, medicine, law and science. psychology, according to a paper published in March by researchers at Microsoft – a company that has invested billions in OpenAI.

The professions most affected

New York University professor Robert Seamans participated in a study on how language shapers like ChatGPT, GPT-4, Bing, and Bard will affect professions.

“Telemarketing was the occupation that we found to be most exposed to changes in language modeling or advances in language modeling, followed by other professions such as teaching,” Seamans points out to Efe.

The five professions that crown the list are telemarketers, university professors of English language and literature, university professors of foreign languages, university professors of history and university professors of law.

(You can read: ChatGPT: the risks of the popular artificial intelligence ‘chatbot’)

Educators could be affected by AI.

Other unions not related to education that were among the twenty most affected positions were sociology, political science, mediators and judges.

However, Seamans indicates that this does not mean that these jobs will be replaced by AI, but what can happen is that the AI ​​is “complementary to the work being done.”

Another study published last week, which also looked at the “labor market impact of language models,” indicates that clerks are among the professionals whose careers are most exposed to the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence, as at least half of accounting tasks could be completed much faster with this technology.

The same is true for mathematicians, interpreters, writers and nearly 20% of the US workforce, according to the study by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and OpenAI.

(You can read: ChatGPT AI is the biggest technological advance in decades, according to Bill Gates)

However, other studies have found that AI will be very supportive. A fourth study by GitHub researchers evaluated the impact of generative AI on software developers.

In this test, developers given an entry-level task and encouraged to use Copilot completed their task 55% faster than those who did it manually.

(Keep reading: Unveiling ChatGPT: uncomfortable questions for the artificial intelligence of the moment)

Thus, according to Seamans, AI like this allows computer scientists to do their job more quickly and can even help those who are studying this profession.

Programming creates a set of instructions that tell a computer.

So, when asked what profession he would recommend to a teenager, Seamans said that he would first advise him to find a profession according to his likes and passions.

“All of that aside, I would tell you to think about the skills that we humans have and think about investing in that. Things like judgment and critical thinking. Those are skills that go into many different types of professions,” he concludes.

EFE