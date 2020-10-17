A man is murdered in the street, the police arrest family members of the alleged perpetrator. Macron speaks of Islamist terror.

PARIS taz / dpa | Five other people have been arrested after the murderous attack on a teacher near Paris. The anti-terrorist public prosecutor’s office confirmed this to the German Press Agency on Saturday. She didn’t give any further details. The alleged perpetrator was killed by the police shortly after the crime.

Those arrested are reported to be members of the alleged perpetrator’s family and others. This means that nine people are currently in police custody, including a minor.

During the course of Friday evening it became known that the alleged murderer was a Chechen, who was born in Moscow in 2002 and was known to the police not because of Islamist radicalization, but of minor offenses.

The criminal police in Eragny-sur-Oise in the north-west of the French capital discovered a man with a bloody kitchen knife on the street at around 5 p.m. on Friday. After a short chase, she caught him. When the police asked to put his gun on the ground, the man reacted aggressively and threatened the officers with a pistol. They then shot him down. Shortly afterwards he was pronounced dead.

Not far away, in front of the middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, the police made a gruesome find: on the floor, the body of a decapitated man. The victim of the murder, 47-year-old Samuel P., was a history teacher at the school next to the crime scene. He is said to have recently organized a debate in his class on the subject of freedom of the press and freedom of expression, including the controversial Mohammed cartoons from the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo have shown. In January 2015, the Kouachi brothers took these drawings as an opportunity, the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo to attack and kill eleven people there and another police officer on the run.

Knife attack on the former Hebdo editorial staff in September

President Emmanuel Macron went to the crime scene that evening, but gave no details in a brief statement. Investigators were expected to comment later on Saturday. The prosecutor’s anti-terrorist investigators had taken over the investigation – Macron spoke of an Islamist act of terrorism.

According to the school management, the history teacher had offered the Muslims in his class that they could leave the room if they were shocked by the cartoons. In the following days, parents complained about the content of the lesson and called for the husband to be transferred. The incident became a talking point in town. The teacher reportedly reported threats. After a discussion within the school, the situation finally seemed to have calmed down.

According to French television, the 18-year-old alleged perpetrator is said to have posted a picture of him with his victim’s head on Twitter. Before he was shot down by the police, he shouted “Allahu akbar” (“God is great”).

Once again, the satirical newspaper has the Mohammed cartoons Charlie Hebdo at the center of horror. Just a few weeks ago, on the day the trial against the terrorists’ accomplices began in 2015, a young Pakistani had seriously injured two employees of a production company with a meat cleaver in front of the newspaper’s former office. He shouldn’t have known that Charlie Hebdo-Editorial department had long since moved. The man was arrested the same day.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer expressed his solidarity with the teachers of France that evening: “The republic was attacked with this vile murder of a civil servant, a teacher. Our unshakable unity is the only answer to the monstrous Islamist terror. “