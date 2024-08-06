CNN: Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz as US vice presidential candidate

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, according to CNN.

Photo: Nicole Neri / Reuters

Who is Tim Walz?

Tim Walz was born on April 6, 1964, and grew up in the small town of West Point, Nebraska. He became a teacher and began his professional career with the WorldTeach program in China and then in Nebraska. Since 1981, he has served in the US National Guard and reached the rank of sergeant major. This position allowed him to travel around his country and to visit Europe.

He later settled in Mankato, Minnesota, where he taught geography and coached the school football team. In 1994, he married Gwen Walz, who had taught in immigrant schools and prisons for many years.

He appears to be what he is: a straight-talking teacher, coach of a youth American football team. The Guardiannewspaper

Tim Walz began his political career in 2004, when he volunteered for Democratic candidate John Kerry’s campaign.

In 2006, he won election to the U.S. House of Representatives from a Minnesota district. During his tenure, he was noted for his criticism of former President George W. Bush’s plan to increase the number of troops in Iraq. At the same time, he voted to continue funding military operations in the Middle East.

On November 6, 2018, Tim Walz was elected Governor of Minnesota.

The election campaign was not without scandal. He was accused of allegedly falsifying facts about his military service and lying about his military rank. The charges were later refuted and did not affect his election.

During his time as governor, Tim Walz legalized abortion, marijuana use, and passed legislation to support LGBT marriage (International LGBT public movement recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) in state

He also supported the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and investigations into police officers’ methods of arresting suspects. While serving as governor, the politician even initiated reformed law enforcement training and introduced a limited ban on the use of chokeholds as long as officers “are not exposed to greater risk.”

Photo: David Berding/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Can Tim Walz Help Kamala Harris Beat?

CNN, citing sources, notes that, according to Kamala Harris, one of the most important factors in choosing Tim Walz was her strong personal relationship with him, since she believes that “he can be a reliable partner in the election campaign and, possibly, in governing the country.”

Tim is a battle-tested leader with an incredible track record of getting things done for Minnesota families. I know he will bring the same principled leadership to our campaign and to the Vice President’s office. Kamala HarrisUS presidential candidate

However, as notes The New York Times, Tim Walz’s bid carries big risks for the presidential candidate. Minnesota has voted overwhelmingly Democratic for the past 12 years and is not hesitant. The vice-presidential candidate is considered “too left-liberal” for undecided voters in the Midwestern states. In many ways, the presidential election will be fought for them, as demonstrated by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s nomination of J.D. Vance as a possible vice president.

These concerns are confirmed by public opinion polls. According to the website 270towinKamala Harris already leads Donald Trump by 6 percent in Minnesota. However, in swing states like Pennsylvania and Arizona, where the vice presidential nominations were also being considered, the Republican candidate continues to lead.