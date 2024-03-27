WhatsApp scams are a growing problem that affects many users around the world. These can range from fraudulent messages that attempt to trick users into revealing personal or financial information, to the distribution of malicious links that can infect devices with malware. And although it is always necessary to distrust contacts that come from nowhere, there are people who simply are not in a good moment and unfortunately fall for these deceptions.

This was the case of the teacher Guaymas call Carla Patricia, who in search of more money to survive, got into a scam that at first sounds promising, but then leaves those who fell into the scheme of people who only want to rob their victims virtually with debts of thousands of years. And so that people don't fall for this, she has made a live video on Facebook where he explains how the scam process that originated on the green messaging platform began.

The first thing he mentions is that someone obtains the person's number at random and that they politely approach whoever they want to take money from, and then offer a job where they only had to send Instagram screenshots to a group of Telegram. This would start with a small investment that would then be refunded to her by increasingly betting twice as much and so on subsequently, which brought her to a point where she felt confident that it was a reliable business, but this would lead to her losing almost 100,000 pesos from that region, because later they blocked it.

Here the link to see the video:

With this he urges people not to follow these types of scams, and make sure that the contact who adds them in WhatsApp be completely blocked instantly, since these job offers that come from the sky could not be reliable at all. Added to that is that he is asking for help in the form of donations, since now he owes thousands of pesos that he cannot cover, this between cries and tears that he could not help controlling during the live broadcast.

The comments have been mixed on the internet, as some have called her gullible and others have put themselves in her shoes in the face of the money crisis in the world.

Via: Facebook

Editor's note: It is always necessary to verify who is talking to us on this social network, since they can send links that can hack social network or bank accounts. Much less do you have to accept jobs that arrive by magic, even so it is understood that sometimes these situations are inevitable.