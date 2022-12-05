Home page World

He probably abused 40 victims. According to a new report, a teacher in Vienna abused his students for years.

According to the preliminary final report of an investigative commission, a teacher in Vienna abused and photographed numerous boys, including using knockout drops. The existence of 40 victims has been proven, according to the report presented on Monday. 25 of those affected are known, 15 others – previously unidentified – can be seen on photo and video material that was secured during a house search in the teacher’s apartment. The Vienna Education Directorate set up the 2021 investigative commission.

Abuse cases in Vienna: Suspect killed himself in 2019

According to the authorities, the acts took place in Austria over a period of 15 years. In 2019, the suspect committed suicide after being investigated. According to all respondents, the educator was the most popular teacher at the school, the report says. He apparently used all his energy “to make himself irreplaceable and then to be able to abuse the students entrusted to him unnoticed”.

Since the man also taught at a neighboring school, letters would now be sent to their former students to find out about any abuse and to offer help, it said. (dpa)

Abuse cases in Vienna: “System failure on all levels involved”

“The provisional final report by the Commission and the collected data support a system failure in this case at all levels involved,” says the report. The director of education also announced that she would not end the investigations: “But we will not let it rest”. The search continues for victims who have not yet been identified. (dpa)