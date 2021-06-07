ofVeronika Arnold shut down

The parents of a primary school class in Switzerland are horrified: A teacher is said to have humiliated her first graders with a diaper punishment.

Herrliberg / Switzerland – First graders in a Swiss elementary school apparently had to endure a humiliating punishment. Her teacher made the children wear diapers when they disrupted the class.

Swiss primary school pupils punished with diapers: parents appalled by “sadistic” methods

Several Swiss media, including the tabloid, report on the incident at the Herrliberg primary school south of Zurich 20 minutes. According to the online report, the teacher had students pull diapers over their pants. Parents are appalled by the teacher’s approach. “The teacher forced some children who often wanted to go to the toilet to wear diapers they had brought over their pants,” becomes a mother of 20min.ch quoted. “In a protected space like a school, […] we would have never thought such humiliating and sadistic behavior possible, ”the mother continued.

Diaper penalty for first graders: “Children wanted to put diapers on voluntarily”

The school management is said to have confirmed the case in a letter from parents that is available in the daily newspaper. It explains that the teacher only wanted to discuss the sometimes bad behavior with the children. “In order to clarify what was said with a picture, the teacher spontaneously thought of the comparison with the diaper,” the school management explained aloud blick.ch-Report. Some students found this metaphor funny and asked to be allowed to put on the diaper if they violated the rules. “A momentum developed among the children, which not all children found funny anymore”. The teacher – retrospectively – would have prevented this too late.

Scandal punishment at elementary school: investigation into diaper scandal initiated

In the meantime, according to the school president Marion Bartels, an external investigation has been initiated. It should also be clarified whether the students actually put on the diapers voluntarily or not. (va)

A case at a school in Lower Saxony in 2018 also caused horror. There, a secondary school teacher demanded physical favors from his students.