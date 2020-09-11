On September 11, throughout the framework of the nationwide venture “Schooling”, the semi-final of the skilled competitors “Instructor of the Future” will begin for contributors from the Volga Federal District.

The All-Russian skilled competitors for academics “Instructor of the Future” is being held for the primary time this yr. The important thing objective of the Schooling Nationwide Challenge, which incorporates the Instructor of the Future competitors, is to offer equal entry to high quality schooling all through the nation. This objective is unattainable with out academics, which is why it is extremely necessary to offer them alternatives for skilled improvement and self-development. The “Instructor of the Future” competitors is a driver for the skilled and profession progress of academics.

The curiosity within the competitors in 2020 was very excessive – on the first stage, greater than 39 thousand functions have been submitted, in accordance with their situations, all academics within the nation, no matter age and topic specialization, may submit them. The competitors is team-based, and the one limitation is that the workforce should consist of three academics from one college.

The bidding firm confirmed that the trainer continues to be a “feminine” career – 85% of the contributors within the “Instructor of the Future” competitors are ladies. The leaders in quantity in the beginning of the aggressive choice have been major college academics, in second place have been academics of the Russian language and literature, in third place have been academics of arithmetic.

The Volga Federal District obtained 6,724 functions for the competitors. 54 groups have been invited to the semifinals, the contributors of which confirmed the most effective outcomes on the stage of distant testing.

The semifinals of the Volga Federal District might be attended by 9 groups of academics from the Nizhny Novgorod area, 9 groups from the Republic of Tatarstan, 8 from the Orenburg area, 7 groups of academics from the Perm area, 5 – from the Samara area and 5 groups from the Chuvash Republic, 3 groups of academics from the Republic of Bashkortostan , 2 groups every from the Penza area and the Republic of Mordovia, in addition to 1 workforce every from the Republic of Mari El, Saratov area, Udmurt Republic and Ulyanovsk area.

Aggressive checks will happen inside 3 days, they’re ready within the format of a “pedagogical triathlon”, which incorporates: pedagogical debates, a methodological constructor and a case sport. On the debates, academics point out their place on debatable points within the discipline of schooling, the methodological constructor contains the event of an interdisciplinary know-how for fixing issues of the tutorial course of, throughout a case sport, academics present in follow their abilities in fixing rising drawback conditions.

Semi-finalists obtain private recommendation on constructing a person improvement path, performing as an knowledgeable or speaker at instructional occasions, superior coaching with the issuance of a certificates of the established type.

For semi-finalist groups, along with aggressive checks, an academic block has been ready: conferences, lectures and grasp courses. The semi-final program is presented here >>

The important thing challenges of the ultimate competitors might be a collective interdisciplinary lesson and a TEDx-style convention. 100 groups will present their data and instructing skills, solely 30 will develop into winners.