Welche Themen beeinflussen Ihre Stimmabgabe bei den kommenden Landtagswahlen in Sachsen?

Die Bildung, da es mein Beruf ist. Ich sorge mich, dass die Strategie für das „Bildungsland Sachsen 2030“ nicht wie geplant umgesetzt wird, wenn die AfD mitregiert. Ich war Teil des Projekts und habe an der Abstimmung der Ergebnisse mitgewirkt. Das Strategiepapier sieht zum Beispiel vor, in Nebenfächern wie Sport potentiell Noten durch andere Feedback-Systeme zu ersetzen und den Spaß an Bewegung in den Vordergrund zu stellen. Auch eine Anpassung des Unterrichts an den Biorhythmus der Kinder wurde diskutiert. Wenn die progressiven Parteien – Grüne, Linke, SPD – nicht mehr in der Regierung vertreten sind, befürchte ich einen Rückschritt.

Franziska Simmel on her farm: She wishes that progressive parties would participate in the government in Saxony. Robert Gommlich

What outcome do you hope for in the election? Are there any coalitions you would prefer?

I would be concerned about an alliance between the CDU and the AfD or the BSW. Without one of the progressive parties that think ahead and shape a positive future, that would not be a good coalition for me. That is why I hope that one of the progressive parties will clear the five percent hurdle and join the government. Many people I know want to vote strategically to prevent a strong AfD, which I think is the wrong strategy. In my opinion, the CDU is much too far to the right here in Saxony. If we vote purely strategically, we will end up with no progressive voice left in the state parliament. I hope for a surprise.

Have you had any recent encounters with West Germans?

I lived in West Germany for a long time myself, which was a formative time for me. It allowed me to think outside the box. I left my hometown in Saxony when I was 19, lived first in Munich and then in Lower Saxony, and finally returned to Saxony. Without this experience, I would never have noticed some things in the East. Sometimes I wondered if some things had always been like that – for example, whether people were always so suspicious. When I drive to Munster to visit friends and go jogging there in the morning, I have had more friendly conversations in an hour than I have in the whole day here in Saxony. Here, people look at you skeptically if you go jogging and want to start a conversation. Recently, we visited my husband’s relatives in Stuttgart and had a lot of political discussions. We were on the same wavelength, which was nice. Here in the village, on the other hand, I think very carefully about whether I want to get involved in certain discussions.

Are you worried about expressing your opinion publicly?

In an interview like this, I would like to publicly stand by my opinion. I also post invitations to political events in my WhatsApp status, and there are no stupid replies. I am not active on Instagram or Facebook because I do not believe that a discussion is productive if I leave the thousandth comment under a post that no one who cares about it reads. I therefore experience fewer hate comments or contradictions. I have no understanding for people who say they cannot express their opinion. Here is an anecdote: During the Corona period, we got a new headmistress who had to enforce that the children wear a mask in the hallway and only there and that they are regularly tested for Corona. She was met with the worst hatred. An event was organized in the city as a result. People shouted on the stage under police protection that they were no longer allowed to express their opinions, without realizing how absurd that is. There is a confusion between freedom of expression and freedom of contradiction. Of course, everyone can express their opinion, but that does not mean that other people with an opinion are not allowed to counter it.

Would you be prepared to fight for Germany in the event of war? Imagine if the country were attacked like Ukraine.

That is difficult. I support Ukraine, including on the issue of arms deliveries, even if it invades Russian territory. That is part of it. Attack is inevitable in defence. The enemy cannot be allowed to gather troops directly behind the border and station weapons in order to attack from there. If the defender wants to ward that off, I see that as the right way. That is a form of defence. I myself do not want to fight. That has nothing to do with not wanting to defend my values. I would simply not be suited to it. I would not have joined the Bundeswehr either. I would not necessarily flee, I would be prepared to do some service – just not combat service.

A major controversial issue in the upcoming elections in the eastern German states is refugees. Do you have any contact with refugees?

In Saxony, you can see from the election posters how big the issue is again. Here we have not only the AfD, but also the Free Saxons, an association of right-wing extremists who stir up sentiment with slogans like “Stop the flood of asylum seekers”. I ask myself: what flood of asylum seekers? There is not a single refugee in the primary school where I teach. So which refugees should I be against if there are hardly any here? When the war in Ukraine started, we organized help for refugees in the community with the support of the mayor. We found a room to accommodate them, cleaned it up with several people in a cleaning campaign – and in the end nobody came. Nobody wanted to come to the village here. Without a car you can’t even go shopping here. I don’t know if there would have been resistance if someone had come. In Lower Saxony, on the other hand, I saw a Syrian who was not allowed to work himself come every day to help the caretaker. He simply didn’t want to sit idle. The welcoming culture there was different. The exact location where refugees receive German lessons in order to protect the people will not even be mentioned here.