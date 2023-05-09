The instinct of a teacher was providential to change the life of a little girl who was trying to go ahead on her own strength, in a truly terrifying situation. Noticing that something was wrong, the teacher follows the little pupil For find out that unfortunately she is homeless. She will be the teacher to change her life forever.

Dana Cruse recalls the first time Jenna Aubuchont entered her class in Colorado. Her mom kissed her on the forehead telling her that she loved her, but she remained silent. For 8 weeks Dana followed Jenna, falling in love with her.

Jenna was, in fact, intelligent, funny, joyful. She didn’t talk, though, and she had autism spectrum disorder. She could only communicate with her teacher, with whom she made so much progress. One day, however, by contacting the mom Bethany discovered a terrifying reality.

Bethany lived with Jenna and her other two young daughters in Texas. When her little girl was diagnosed with autism, she stopped working to follow it up. Meanwhile, the drug addict father has lost his job and ended up in jail.

For give daughters a better life, the woman took her three daughters to Colorado, where friends were to help her. But it was not so. The family soon found themselves without a home. Sometimes they are forced to sleep in the car, they don’t always have good food to eat and the hygienic conditions are often precarious.

Mom did everything to make her daughters feel good. She takes them to school and church: she is one of the most loving mothers in the world. But there are many difficulties and so the teacher has decided to lend a hand to Bethany.

Their problems became my problems, and I just couldn’t go on living my life knowing he was struggling.

The teacher started a GoFundMe campaign, raising some money and finding a home for the mother and her daughters.