a simple flu completely changed the life of Sherri Moodya teacher 51 years old from Texas, United States. “What started as a sore throat”a simple flu”, during a school field trip, it soon became a battle for their life, to achieve this, they had to amputate both legs and arms.

What seemed like acommon cold” turned out to be a synallagmatic pneumonia, a very dangerous disease triggered by the Streptococcus bacteria. This bacteria, known for its life-threatening infections, quickly attacked Sherri's body, triggering a series of symptoms that almost ended his life.

Thanks to an early diagnosis by doctors, they managed to intervene in time to keep her alive, however, the damage had already been done: Sherri's organs began to fail due to an uncontrolled immune response.

The severity of her illness led doctors to induce Sherri into a coma. During this time, she extremities They began to become necrotic.

The doctors who treated her had to take measures to save her life, the only way to do it was amputate both his legs and arms.

After leaving the hospital, teacher Sherri accepted an interview with local media to publicize her case, where she explained the entire process she had to go through until leaving the hospital.