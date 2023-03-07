After falling ill, she decided she wanted to bequeath her savings, 45,000 euros, to the most deserving and needy students of the school for which she taught English all her life: Maria Simon, teacher at the Marco Polo institute in Prato who died in October 2021, allowed the creation of a 500 euro scholarship which is awarded each year to two students selected from eighth grade students to finance their five-year high school education.

The bag is made out to “Rosina and Angela”, the first is the name of the teacher’s mother, the second is that of the aunt, both of whom have had a great influence on women’s education.

Both worked as seamstresses sewing clothes day and night to enable them to buy books. To access the subsidy, students must have a score of 10 in the exam, a high grade point average in the last year and an ISEE below a certain threshold.