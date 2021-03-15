fromVeronika Arnold shut down

Another death after a corona vaccination causes a stir in Italy. A teacher died after an AstraZeneca vaccination. So far, the authorities have no evidence of a connection.

Turin – The worrying reports about the corona vaccine * from the manufacturer AstraZeneca continue. After the death of a teacher on Sunday, the Italian region of Piedmont also temporarily suspended vaccinations with the preparation. After a few hours, the authorities gave the green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine again. Only the batch from which the dose originated, which was administered to the teacher who later died, is no longer administered.

Corona in Italy: teacher dies after vaccination – so far no evidence of connection

According to health officials, the man died in Biella on Sunday after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine the day before. As a precautionary measure, the vaccinations with the preparation of the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company were banned – but released again after a few hours by the authorities.

Health official Luigi Genesio Icardi had initially stated that vaccinations with AstraZeneca would be temporarily stopped to investigate whether there was a causal link between the death and the vaccination. A little later, the region declared that the AstraZeneca vaccine could be used again. The only exception to this is the batch from which the dose that was administered to the teacher who later died came from.

Soldiers die after corona vaccination: authorities are investigating the death

Previously, three more deaths caused a stir in Italy in the past week. In Sicily, three soldiers died after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca *. For at least one case, the direct connection with the vaccination of AstraZeneca can already be ruled out, said Nicola Magrini, director of the Italian drug agency AIFA. Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Health arrived in Sicily to investigate the death of a 43-year-old soldier – one of the other two fatalities.

Due to the sharp rise in new corona infections, Italy has been in lockdown again since Monday.

AstraZeneca vaccinations suspended following incidents in several countries

Denmark had also suspended the vaccine on Thursday. There had previously been reports of severe blood clots in people who had been vaccinated. Since then, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria and, most recently, Ireland have announced the suspension of vaccinations with AstraZeneca.

Criticism of AstraZeneca vaccination freeze – overreaction or important precaution?

Opinions differ on whether the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine is an overreaction or a proper precaution. In many places, the actions of Denmark and other countries have met with criticism. Experts fear further damage to confidence in the preparation.

The procedure in Great Britain is different. Here, Astrazeneca’s vaccine continues to be used in the fight against the coronavirus *. “We are scrutinizing the reports, but given the large number of doses given and the frequency with which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause,” said Phil Bryan of the UK regulator for pharmaceuticals (MHRA) according to a communication. “All people should be vaccinated against Covid-19 if asked to,” said Bryan.

Germany maintains EMA assessment for AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was approved in the EU in January. In Germany and several other European countries, the vaccine was initially only approved for people under 65 years of age because there was initially no reliable data on its effectiveness in older people. The vaccine is now also recommended for seniors. The reports of isolated deaths in Germany have so far had no effect on the vaccination schedule *. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) referred on Friday to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which, after consulting the experts, had declared that there was no noticeable accumulation of thromboses in connection with the vaccination. The Paul Ehrlich Institute responsible for Germany came to the same conclusion.

In this context, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has also spoken out. In his opinion, the risk of thrombosis associated with the AstraZeneca vaccination is negligible. To do this, he shared a graphic on Twitter based on data from the United Kingdom. There would be only 14 thrombosis cases for every 10 million vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here have Ben Maier and@DirkBrockmannthe AstraZeneca thrombosis risk based on the data in the UK is recorded in a true-to-scale area chart. It becomes apparent how negligibly small it is, and not higher than without vaccination. pic.twitter.com/b1F4DMNnyP – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) March 14, 2021

After vaccination bans in several countries: Astrazeneca emphasizes safety

The manufacturer AstraZeneca itself has again rejected concerns about the safety of its corona vaccine after an analysis of vaccination data. A careful analysis of the safety data of more than 17 million vaccinated in the EU and Great Britain has provided no evidence of a higher risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, as the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company announced in London on Sunday. The company is now referring to even more data sets. (va / AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Guglielmo Mangiapane / dpa