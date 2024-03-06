Izel8 years old, He died in the bathrooms of his Ciencia, Patria, Trabajo y Libertad Elementary School in Acolman, State of Mexico.. In this unfortunate case, the director of the educational establishment was arrested.

According to preliminary reports, The minor felt bad and asked permission from the teacher, identified as Isaías “N”to go to the bathroom on several occasions, but all were denied until one of the classmates told him that she wanted to vomit and that was when the teacher agreed.

After finally getting permission, Izel stayed in the bathroom for too long, alerting her classmates and teaching staff. Although the girl still showed vital signs, school authorities did not immediately request medical help, but first They contacted the family so they could take her to a hospital by their own means.

Finally The minor died in the campus bathrooms due to bronchoaspiration.because vomiting is presumed to have caused it.

The situation unleashed the indignation of parents, who stated that school authorities did not take appropriate measures in the face of the emergency. It was the lady from the School Cooperative who finally called the ambulance.

The relatives accused the Director, identified as Pedro “N”, and the teacher Isaías “N”, of not acting promptly and responsibly in the face of the emergency situation.

Pedro “N” and teacher Isaías “N” were arrested and transferred to the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico to determine your legal responsibilities.