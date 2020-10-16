The government has given permission to open schools from class 9 to 12 conditionally from October 19. The district administration has also given several orders regarding the preparations for opening the school. However, no decision has been taken in respect of teachers doing coved duty. Male teachers of state schools have been on duty as administrative officers in the hotspot area since June. In such a situation, the principal is upset about how the children will study.At the Government Jubilee Inter College located at City Station, 22 of the 26 teachers are on duty. All the teachers doing corona duty teach senior section. Hussainabad Inter College 28 has 10 teachers on duty. Of these, five teachers teach classes 9 and 10, while 5 teachers teach classes 11 and 12. Duty of 8 teachers has also been imposed in Government Nishatganj Inter College. In this regard, Dubendra Mishra, the principal of Jubilee, has written to the DIOS and DM raising the demand for relieving the teachers.

Duty is from morning 8 to night 8

According to a teacher on covid duty from the state school, duty remains from 8 am to 8 pm. The school is to open from 19 October. School hours are also from 8:50 in the morning. Kovid 19 is no longer relieved from duty nor has any order been received. How to teach in such a school? With this, it will also not be safe to teach children directly after home isolation after duty in the hotspot area.

School should be sent after investigation

According to Parasnath Pandey, Provincial President of the Government Teachers Association, 60 to 70 percent male teachers of almost all state schools in the state are doing corona duty. So far there was no problem with the closure of the school. There are schools to open now. In such a situation, the district administration should have freed teachers from the duties of Kovid 19 by now. With this, Corona should be sent to teach in the school only after investigation.

DM will be talked about teachers doing corona duty. Some way will be worked out by deliberating. Dr. Mukesh Kumar Singh, District School Inspector

Inspection of schools today, will have to correct the deficiencies by tomorrow

Schools are to open from 19 October. Earlier on Friday, DIOS, Joint Education Director, Co-Inspector and DIOS 2 teams will visit the schools to review the corona rescue preparations. Will have to be removed by October 17 until deficiencies are found. According to DIOS doctor Mukesh Kumar, 51 in-charge teams have been given the responsibility of the teams. They will have to monitor the education in schools as well as ensure adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the Kovid protocol. Along with the education officers, all the in-charge will have to take stock of the preparations in the allotted schools.

Review will be held on every Saturday

According to DIOS, there will be a review every Saturday at 4 pm. Before three o’clock, the in-charge will have to mail photos, information of inspection of schools to [email protected] Assistant Inspector Anglo-Indian School has been made the nodal officer.

Written consent will have to be protected

All schools must preserve written consent given by parents to send children to school. It will be checked on reading the need. All schools will submit the certificate of observance of SOP on letter head to the DIOS office.

These points will be investigated-