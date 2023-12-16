Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

A young teacher finds political developments in Germany worrying. In a video he explains that he no longer feels welcome here.

Frankfurt – “I don’t want to live in a Germany like that.” That’s what the teacher and video creator “Emulution” says in one of his videos. Actually, he does on TikTok and Instagram entertaining and informative videos about his job. He says he normally stays out of political matters. But because… AfD has gained so much support in Germany in recent years, he saw the need to speak out about his concerns about the party.

Teacher on emigration plans: “The idea of ​​working under such a government worries me”

“I have been living in Germany for 31 years and I have never been as afraid as I have been in the last two years,” he explains. In the video he reads quotes from people who are active in the AfD: “Antifa? “Off to the concentration camp” or “homosexuals to prison” are just a few of the examples he gives.

The TikToker then asks his viewers whether such statements are okay with them and whether there really are people who don't want people with his skin color, queer people or other POCs (people of color) to live in Germany. If the answer to this question is yes, the teacher says, not only is his heart broken, but he is also toying with the idea of ​​maybe actually going back to where he came from.

Opposite The West “Emulution” described his fears in more detail and explained that he was actually thinking about emigrating. He has even researched where he could work as a teacher outside of Germany. “The idea that I myself will one day have to work as a teacher under such a government worries me.” What is meant is an AfD government.

“I could imagine that under the AfD some content would not be taught within the school curriculum. For example, education about the colonial era or National Socialism. I see that as really problematic.”

AfD could win three state elections in 2024

The teacher in Germany is not alone with his fears: in a representative survey by the opinion research institute Insa on behalf of Picture on Sunday 62 percent of those surveyed said that the AfD's possible participation in government worried them.

This scenario could soon come closer: in the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse the party celebrated major electoral successes in 2023. In Hesse, the AfD won with an election result of 18.4 percent second strongest party. The ARD Germany trend In a survey from December 7, 2023, the party came in second place in the Sunday question with 21 percent behind the CDU/CSU (32 percent).

In addition, the AfD could win all three of the state elections in Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony next year in 2024. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Saxony has meanwhile classified the AfD state association as definitely right-wing extremist. There is also discussion about banning the party. (jus)