Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The teacher Carlos Eleazar Morales López receivedin a ceremony held at the Sinaloa Center for the Arts ‘Centenario’, deserved recognition as an artistic creator, promoter and cultural manager with an uninterrupted career of 40 yearsdecades in which he has contributed to exalting Sinaloan culture and art at the state and national level.

Likewise, he was awarded a scallop for his 33 years as a distinguished member of the Mexican Culture Seminar.

Adolfo Plata, director of the IMCC, and Nelson Algandar, president of the Culiacán Correspondent of the Mexican Culture Seminar, along with the honoree Mr. Carlos Morales.

The manager’s journey

At the recognition ceremony, held within the framework of the 492nd anniversary of Culiacán, Nelson Algandar, president of the Culiacán Correspondent of the Mexican Culture Seminar, and the writer Juan Ramón Manjarrez were next to the honoree expressing a few words outlining his long career, which is distinguished, among other things, by his enormous academic training in cultural management.

I don’t know why it occurred to them that I could receive recognition for my 40 years as a cultural manager, if I have only tried to do what I like… for many it is a job, for me it is a vocation, a goal and a destiny.

In his wanderings, the Mr. Carlos Morales He acknowledged that he was clear that “the planning, organization and disposition of the cultural fact is an intricate journey that is only capable of being resolved when there is emotion, vocation and, of course, training and experience.”

The latter taking into account “the lack of resources, social indolence, the incapacity of the official on duty and even the complaint of the couple who tells us ‘why do you dedicate yourself to that if no one cares’.”

However, the journey is well worth the tasteless ones, especially when friends and those committed to culture and art accompany you.

“Cultural action requires the intervention not only of artists or choreographers, but also of people or institutions that contribute in many ways to the realization of a certain cultural activity.”

“I am talking about collaboration networks, a close link between the organizer and the certain support that is required for this and that generally comes from other people or institutions. To achieve this, there must be the necessary capacity and ability to manage a series of procedures or leadership… All this is part of the work of the cultural manager,” comments the Master. Carlos Eleazar Morales.

Gratitude

Finally, dedicated this recognition to the memory and legacy of great friends: Jesus Zazueta Sanchez, promoter of culture, art and history and president of the Association of Friends of the Valle del Fuerte Regional Museum; to Don Manuel Beltrán Castro, who in 1984 invited him to be part of the Mexican Culture Seminar, Los Mochis correspondent; to his friend and accomplice in culture battles, Martin Amaral; and to colleagues Arturo Castañeda, Ramón Mimiaga and Gilberto López Alanís.

Vocational training deficit in Sinaloa

In addition, Juan Ramón Manjarrez and Carlos Morales They agreed that in Sinaloa there is a need for the “unpostponable” task of preparing the cultural sector, particularly cultural managers.

Well, there is a deficit of professional training for cultural managers “with a delay of about 25 years” compared to the rest of the country, where “in at least two states they have bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, doctorates and their different areas of specialization” , while in other states, there is some training offer in this area.

His friend, Juan Ramón Manjarrez Peñuelas, accompanying the honoree.

Trajectory

Since 1996, the Mr. Carlos Eleazar Morales López has served in the Linkage and Regional Development Center Culiacán Unit of the IPN as Head of the Continuing Education Department, Head of Liaison, Dissemination and Monitoring, and as Deputy Director of Educational Services (2019 and 2020-2022).

He was director of ISIC Training and Trainingbeing in charge of the Sinaloa Arts Center ‘Centenario’, the Sinaloa Higher School of Dance and the Sinaloa Higher School of Music, and the artist teaching centers: Casa Peiro de Mocorito, the Rosarense Center of Fine Arts Pedro Calderón, in Rosario and the Los Mochis Vocational School of Arts.

Likewise, he was coordinator of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of DIFOCUR in 2015.