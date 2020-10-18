“It is very complicated to prevent this type of attack in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). It is a freelance, low cost and decentralized terrorism so it is very complicated for the intelligence and security services to identify this type of profile which operates in isolation.e and without network“, analysis on franceinfo Saturday, October 17 Elyamine Settoul, lecturer at the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts.

“These are violent actions carried out by individuals who have had diverse and chaotic journeys. Little is known about the attacker. Chechnya was marked by violence, the country provided cadres to Daesh. He was 18 years old and he went through the delinquency box. These are young people who often develop a hatred of society“, he explains.





“The threat is relevant and continues to be fueled by social media and the web. Internet is 50% of jihad, for some Daesh ideologues. It is a very powerful weapon, cheap and accessible“, continues Elyamine Settoul, who teaches radicalization prevention.

“We must dry up somewhat dangerous and conspiratorial websites, ensure that young people do not develop disruptive speeches,” he said. “France has the means to fight against these invisible terrorists if they give them to themselves. The school, targets jihadist groups in the same way as the Western police and military, must remain a sanctuary “, concludes Elyamine Settoul.