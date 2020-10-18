After the terrorist attack in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) who killed Samuel on Friday October 16 Paty, a 47-year-old professor of history and geography, the executive is mobilized. Emmanuel Macron meet sunday at 18 hours a defense council. The goal is to provide very concrete answers, reports Sunday noon Catherine Demangeat, live from the Elysee. The ministers concerned, who have been consulting 48 hours, are requested to arrive with specific proposals, explains the journalist from France Televisions.

Several avenues are being studied. First of all, for protect teachers who face threats, Jean Castex promises in the JDD “a faster response strategy “. Another track concerns social networks. The executive wants to find ways to prevent the promotion of radical Islam. AT this effect, the bill on separatism could be completed. Finally, one last track planned will have to respond better to terrorist alerts. At the end of this defense council, measures should be announced very quickly.