Friday October 16, the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine attack (Yvelines) cost Samuel his life Paty, professor of history and geography. Sunday evening, Emmanuel Macron gathers a defense council at the Elysee Palace. Catherine Demangeat, journalist for France Televisions, explains Sunday noon live from the Elysée Palace that the objective of this defense council is to take strong and very concrete measures.

Several avenues are being studied for better protect teachers who are threatened. Jeans Castex promise, Sunday in the JDD, “a faster response strategy“. The other track concerns social networks. LThe executive is determined to find ways to prevent the promotion of radical Islam on the networks. The bill against separatism could be completed. Finally, the last track concerns the response to terrorist alerts. At the end of this defense council, measures could be announced very quickly, concludes the journalist.