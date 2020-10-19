The Parisian university honors the teaching profession of the victim, indicates the Elysee. The presidency specifies that this choice was made “in agreement with the family of the deceased”, received Monday by Emmanuel Macron.

It is a symbolic place of the spirit of the Enlightenment and of the teaching that was chosen. The national tribute to Samuel Paty will take place in the courtyard of the Sorbonne, Wednesday October 21 at the end of the afternoon, indicated the Elysee on Monday.

This choice of the Sorbonne rather than the courtyard of honor of the Invalides, traditional place of homage, thus honoring the teaching profession of the victim, was made “in agreement with the family of the deceased”, received Monday morning by Emmanuel Macron, specifies the presidency.

“Temple of knowledge, historic site of French university education, home of French genius, the Sorbonne over the centuries has always known how to be a platform for the expression of freedoms and ideas, a place which today has a strong symbolic dimension “, adds the presidency.

Monday morning, the president showed his support for the relatives of this history and geography professor, assassinated on Friday for having chosen to show caricatures of Muhammad to his students. The Elysee says it has discussed the organization of the tribute with the family.

The Sorbonne had already been the place of a tribute to the victims of terrorism in 2015, when François Hollande went there for a minute of silence in homage to the victims of the attacks of November 13, among the victims were many young people, students and teachers.