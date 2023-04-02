As an assignment in class, a teacher from a neighborhood of Rosario, in Argentina, He asked his little students to draw his neighborhood and places that would allow him to be identified.

But the surprise was great when Thiago, a seven-year-old boy, drew a scene that raised alarms.

Thiago’s drawing impacted his teacher and his relatives.

The youngest drew a house and two people, a man with a black cap and a dress of the same color, that you are carrying a gun and pointing it at another person who has their hands up.

This scene represents the insecurity that exists in the streets of Rosario and that, as reported by local media, is related to drug trafficking.

Juan Manuel, his grandfather, told Cadena 3 that Thiago does not live in the capital, but in a city in the department of San Lorenzo close to her, however, he has been exposed to information about violence, theft and cases of common crime what happens there

Read here: (Three-month-old baby died in front of the Casa Rosada, Argentina)

“I froze when I saw it. We have passed more than the limits, we hit bottom badly. It was an adult concern, that a 7-year-old boy is thinking that, everything went to hell,” said the boy’s grandfather.

Although he commented that his family tries to keep the little one away from this type of news, they are events that occur on a daily basis and manage to reach his ears.

According to psychologist Óscar Díaz, “the contents of the drawings that children make depend, to a large extent, on the characteristics of the environment where the child is. It is common for them to reflect everyday aspects”, as he explained to ABC del Bebé .

In turn, according to the experts, special attention must be paid if a child tends to draw weapons, blood and violent scenes, which may be related to approaches to television programs, movies or video games not suitable for their age, this may include violent news.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

– Photos: Man parked in front of garage and neighbors decided to paint his car

– ‘Black widow’: woman drugged and stole millions from a man she met on Tinder

– Rain of silver: he struggled with a thief and $ 150 million flew away (video)