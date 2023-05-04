It was in the Bondho community belonging to the municipality of mixquiahuala in the state of Gentleman where parents denounced the aggression suffered by their daughters before the Public Ministry (MP).

After the corresponding inquiries, agents from the Investigation Division carried out a arrest warrant against teacher attached to the school telesecundaria Quetzalcoatl, in the community of Mangas in Tezontepec de Aldama Hidalgo.

He teacher was made available to the judge where the MP will request the link to the process after being allegedly accused of sexually abuse against their female students