United States.- A Pennsylvania teacher was arrestedafter being betrayed by her husband for having relations with a minor student.

The teacher in question responds to the name of Olivia “O.”. She taught music and choir classes at the Wilmington Area High School, the same institution to which the minor belonged, according to information published by local media.

Olivia, 26 years old, took advantage when her husband was not at home to have a sexual relationship with one of her 17-year-old students. For this, the teacher was arrested in Lawrence County and fined $150,000.

According to police reports, the sentimental relationship and sexual encounters between the teacher and her student began in March of this year.

The sexual encounters occurred at the teacher’s house, while her husband Cody was away. But in recent days, the spouse found a series of compromising messages and decided to inform the school authorities.

It is worth mentioning that Cody also works in the music department of the same school.

Given this situation, the aforementioned school suspended the teacher, who days later presented her resignation to the institution. On her part, the police seized her IPad and her cell phone because she had evidence of the charges against her; which are, illegal sexual contact with a minor.

However, despite the disapproval of society and criminal sanctions, the teacher and her student continued in contact, because the teenager assures that they are in love. Although, parents do not agree with this very much.

As the student sought to be in contact with Olivia through different electronic devices, the teacher was arrested and removed from the school by county authorities.

It will be on May 25 when the teacher has her next hearing with the US authorities. Whether or not she will walk free of charge is still unknown.