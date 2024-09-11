Early childhood education teacher Anthony Wicks, 46, was arrested after using a “lion killer” hold on a five-year-old boy at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Elementary School 153 in Manhattan, New York. The incident occurred on Monday at around 1:30 p.m.

According to the criteria of

The boy had to be transferred to New York-Presbyterian University Irving Medical Center, although his identity and health status have not been revealed. Although the severity of his injuries has not been detailed, the American press claims that the minor will survive.

The “mata-león” is a technique used by wrestlers that consists of compressing the opponent’s airway with the inside of the attacker’s arm. It usually causes immediate fainting, but can also be fatal.

The police are investigating the case, but has not yet clarified Wicks’ possible motivations for attacking the boy. According to ABC affiliate WABC in the city, the teacher has been charged with second-degree assault of a minor and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Special education teacher breaks silence after arrest for strangling a five-year-old boy: A New York City special education teacher has been arrested and charged with allegedly strangling a five-year-old student, police said. Anthony Wicks, 46, a… https://t.co/M9y366CSjg #news — WhatsNew2Day (@whatsn2day) September 11, 2024

During the hearing, the judge in charge of the case ordered Wicks to have no contact with the boy. The victim’s older brother told police that the teacher applied the hold when the boy “refused to go to the time-out corner.”

“He was making a fuss about having to go to detention… And then the teacher strangled him. What other people told me is that while he was being strangled, he was crying and wouldn’t calm down,” the brother said.

THE BALLOON / GDA

More news

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from O Globo (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.