It was in the Suaqui ejido of La Candelaria, belonging to the municipality of Hermosillo, where Dayán Isaí allegedly abused a student

Dayán Isaí “N“, 33 years old, was arrested by AMIC agents last Wednesday, September 20 under suspicion of his participation in the crime of repeated aggravated sexual abuse. The events were allegedly perpetrated to the detriment of two girls during a period ranging from 2017 to 2023. This unfortunate incident took place at a school located in the Manuel Ávila Camacho town of the Ejido Suaqui de La Candelaria, a rural area belonging to the municipality of Hermosillo.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) carried out an investigation with a gender perspective after receiving the complaint last June.

Within the framework of the investigation, solid evidence has been collected that points to Dayán Isaí "N" as the alleged perpetrator of sexual abuse against two student girls, whose identities remain confidential. These acts would have taken place while the minors were on the premises of the primary school where the accused worked as a teacher.

As a result of the evidence and arguments presented, the detainee was brought before the competent judge, who decided to bind him to trial. Dayán Isaí “N” remains in preventive detention at the Social Reintegration Center number 1 (CERESO) of Hermosillo, where he will await the development of the legal process against him.

This arrest represents an important step in the search for justice for the victims and reinforces the authorities’ commitment to the protection of children and the eradication of sexual violence in schools. The FGJE will continue to work to ensure that justice is served in this case and to prevent future similar incidents.