REN TV: an elderly teacher was accused of corrupting schoolgirls during lessons in Moscow

An elderly teacher at a school in Moscow was accused of corrupting schoolchildren during lessons. About it became known REN TV.

According to the channel’s source, the mother of one of the students complained about the elderly teacher. She claims that the man engaged in indecent acts from November 2019 to May 2021.

It is known that the man works on Medynskaya Street in Moscow, where he teaches Russian language and literature.

Earlier in Moscow, computer science teachers in one of the schools were suspected of pedophilia. According to the injured student, the 38-year-old man was alone with her in the office and began to touch her buttocks.