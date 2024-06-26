Don’t miss the opportunity to share quality time and build confidence with your dog. Have fun together teaching him to “tell you a secret in your ear”!

Adrian Stoica, six-time Disc Dog world champion, returned from the United States after winning the eighteenth edition of America’s Got Talent with his dog Hurricane. One of the tricks that won over the public was the “secret in the ear”. Do you want to know how to do it?

The secrets of success: complicity and play with your dog

The complicity between you and your four-legged friend is fundamental. Teaching a trick like “tell me a secret” is not only fun, but it strengthens the bond between you. Playing is not just a time of leisure, but an opportunity for your dog to acquire knowledge and develop physical, cognitive and social skills.

Adrian teaches us how:

Use a tasty treat : choose a snack that your friend loves, compatible with his diet. Small pieces of chicken, turkey or carrot sausage are ideal.

: choose a snack that your friend loves, compatible with his diet. Small pieces of chicken, turkey or carrot sausage are ideal. Speak gently : Use a reassuring voice to guide your dog’s movements.

: Use a reassuring voice to guide your dog’s movements. Reward with enthusiasm : When your dog performs an action correctly, celebrate the moment with a BRAVO! Your enthusiasm will increase his self-esteem.

: When your dog performs an action correctly, celebrate the moment with a BRAVO! Your enthusiasm will increase his self-esteem. Be patient and consistent : Let him learn one step at a time, without rushing. Consistency in requests is key.

: Let him learn one step at a time, without rushing. Consistency in requests is key. Observe your dog: adapt the game to his preferences and always end while he is still having fun.

How to teach the “tell me a secret” trick

Bring your dog closer and let him look you in the eye. Making eye contact is the first step. Show the treat and make a gesture as if you are about to put it near your ear. Invite the dog to come closer in your ear with a soft command, like “tell me a secret.” Reward immediately when the dog approaches your ear. Repeat several times, always with a lot of patience. Reinforce behavior with many “well done!” and the treat whenever possible.

Playing this way not only entertains you and your dog, but strengthens your bond and mutual trust.

Have you tried this trick with your dog? Tell us your experience in the comments and share the funniest moments with us!