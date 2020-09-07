There are many customs followed in Indian culture and pregnancy during pregnancy is of great importance. Pregnancy refers to educating the relationship between the fetus and the fetus. Educating the baby during pregnancy and motivating her to adopt positive thoughts and values ​​is called gestation.

Let us know what is pregnancy, when is pregnancy done during pregnancy and what are its methods?

What is pregnancy

According to traditional beliefs, the mental and religious development of the baby starts in the womb itself and at the same time its personality develops. Science has also accepted this age-old belief. According to research, fifty percent of the baby’s brain develops inside the womb.

According to the Indian culture, the child should start giving good education from the womb itself. In the Mahabharata too, Arjuna’s son Abhimanyu learned the policies of war in his mother’s womb.



When to start pregnancy

Pregnancy means giving a good baby. It begins before conception and lasts during pregnancy and also during lactation. The parents conceive the baby until the child is two years old.

Learn about methods of pregnancy.

Read spiritual books

Children also hear its voice when reading religious books. After seven months in the womb, the baby starts listening to the voice of the mother, so if the pregnant mother reads the religious story, it will affect her child as well. The child responds to the voice as well as hearing it. Reading a religious book brings positive thoughts and feelings to the child. Mother’s mind also remains calm. Avoid watching horror movies during pregnancy.

Do this yoga for stress free pregnancy

Listen to music

Hearing the music of your choice gives the mother relax and reduces stress. Even the baby likes music. Numerous scientific studies have been done to prove that listening to music during pregnancy makes a pregnant baby smart. Scientists also agree that the mother’s stress can reach the baby and listening to the song can reduce the stress of both mother and child. One can hear Gayatri Mantra, Hanuman Chalisa and other bhajans in pregnancy.

Yoga and meditation

Doing yoga during pregnancy keeps pregnant women relaxed and calm. It also helps in normal delivery and healthy pregnancy. At the same time, the meditation brings positive thoughts to the mother’s mind and makes the child physically, emotionally and spiritually healthy.

Eating ghee

In Ayurveda it is recommended to eat cow’s ghee from the fourth month of pregnancy to the ninth month. It is beneficial for the mental and physical development of the infant and it reduces the risk of congenital problems in the fetus. According to Ayurveda, eating ghee in pregnancy also increases the chances of normal delivery.