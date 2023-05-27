It appears difficult to improve the poor living conditions of tea pickers. According to an investigation by the British newspaper The Guardian degrading conditions still prevail on tea plantations in Sri Lanka. The pickers are still heavily underpaid.

Here in the Netherlands it is laid down that everyone has the right to honest work with the corresponding wages. A decent income and good working conditions are not a matter of course for everyone. The tea pickers say they had to skip meals and send their children to work to compensate for their low income.

The workers must pick at least 18 kilos per day to receive 1,000 rupiah (about 3 euros). Some of the country’s regulators pay workers even less than that. For example, Lakshman Deanavagie (33) says: “Even if we pick good tea leaves, they will say it is not good enough, throw it away or cut our wages.”

Rangasamy Puwaneshkanthy lives with her husband and three children in the hills above a tea plantation. She said she had to take out loans to pay for food and regularly missed meals, often choosing not to buy sanitary towels to feed her children.

Plantations

More than 300,000 Sri Lankans work on the plantations and tea exports are estimated to bring the island 1.079 billion pounds (1.42 billion euros). Following the findings of The Guardian some of the world’s largest tea manufacturers, including Tetley and Lipton, have launched an investigation into the working conditions on the plantations of their Sri Lankan suppliers. Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance, two world trade certification programs, also follow with an investigation, when it was found that in the analysis of The Guardian it also concerns workers from ten certified plantations.

Fairtrade takes these signals seriously and was founded precisely to improve conditions in challenging regions. The director of Fairtrade Netherlands, Peter d'Angremond, believes that this is not without fits and starts: ,,I often compare it to a red traffic light. Just as we know that every person deserves honest work, we know that we should not run a red light. Yet people still drive through a red light, which is then monitored by the police."

Living wage

The step towards better working conditions and a living wage has therefore not been taken lightly. For example, some plantations lie to foreign organizations about the conditions and some managers withhold money. Fairtrade tries to make a distinction between employers and employees by mapping out the current wages of the employees, in order to then take steps towards a living wage.

Consumers also play a role in this chain of tea pickers and plantations, says Peter d'Angremond: ,,Which tea do you drink? Watch what you buy. If you think it is important that everyone has a dignified existence, then you know with a quality mark that steps are in any case being taken to improve the working conditions of tea pickers."