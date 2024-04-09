The Ministry of Health of Belarus has banned the sale of several types of tea produced in the Russian Federation

Belarus has banned the sale of tea produced in Russia. We are talking about several types of tea bags. As reported by the country's Ministry of Health, the reason for this decision was a violation of requirements for microbiological indicators of product safety.

Violations were found in four types of trademarks “Princess Kandy” and “Gita”, the manufacturer of which is the Russian legal entity Orimi LLC. Mold was found in these stamps. At the same time, all brands of tea produced by this company were banned, and their import into Belarus was limited. The list of prohibited brands included Greenfield, TESS, Princess Nuri, Princess Java, as well as some types of Jardin and Jockey coffee, to which there were no complaints. Now, under the control of sanitary authorities, the remaining batches of this tea are being withdrawn from sale in stores across the country.

In turn, Orimi is taking the necessary measures to prove the stability of production processes and the effectiveness of the safety control system, the Belarusian Ministry of Health added. It is noted that after providing the necessary evidence, restrictions on the sale of products may be lifted.

Photo: Dmitry Lebedev / Kommersant

The Russian company commented on the ban

The manufacturer of the product responded to the authorities’ decision, calling such a measure excessive.

According to the Orimi representative, the identified violations are not systematic. The company also drew attention to the fact that mold could have appeared due to violation of transportation or storage rules after the tea had been delivered to stores in Belarus. Therefore, the manufacturer believes, it is unclear who should be responsible for the identified violations.

Photo: Dmitry Lebedev / Kommersant

“It is possible that the mold arose due to non-compliance with the conditions of transportation or storage of products after the tea was transferred to retailers in Belarus,” the message says. The company emphasized that it had held a consultation with representatives of Belarus and agreed on further measures that would allow the ban to be lifted.

Orimi is taking steps to lift the ban

Group Corporate Communications Director Maria Drabova in conversation with RIA News reported that the system of quality control and product safety is built in such a way that all safety requirements are strictly observed.

The quality and product safety control system implemented at Orimi Group ensures strict compliance with food safety requirements according to all criteria established by the Technical Regulations and other mandatory requirements Maria DrabovaDirector of Corporate Communications, Orimi Group of Companies

Representatives of the company itself, as well as importing companies, held consultations with experts and agreed on the necessary actions. “We hope that the resolution will be promptly revised,” Drabova said.