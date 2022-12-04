Spain is a coffee country. Not only is it a sensation after years of breakfasts in bars, the data confirms it: in 2021, consumption per capita of coffee reached 1.79 kilos, while that of infusions -a category that includes tea- was 150 grams, according to a report of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. However, purchases of the latter increased by 41.7% compared to 2008, as the same study points out. Let’s see, at five in the afternoon not everyone is drinking a cup of matcha and “earl grey” may sound like whips and sadomaso to many, but the teapot culture is growing progressively among the Spanish.

If you are one of those who seeks warm comfort in the morning by sipping tea, we are here to help you: we have asked several specialists in everything related to this drink to recommend their favorite stores. The only requirement is that they be physical-based stores where they offer a more or less wide variety of bulk products. So if you want to finally try oolong or that hard-to-find type of white tea, here are 13 places to buy them (or order them, since 12 of them also sell online on their website):

MADRID

Coffee Tea Art

“I discovered this Madrid store thanks to the magic of social networks and the envy confidence that some friends gave me”, says gastronome Anna Mayer. Aside from her bedside teas, this comidister He says that recently he launched himself to experiment with greens -he refers to the type of tea, not the political party-, with great final satisfaction: “The bancha and the genmaicha that I bought at Café Té Arte are already in my catalog of favorites” .

Coffee Tea Art: Av. of Queen Victoria, 52. Madrid. Phone: 915343949. Map.

Terra House

the prescription comidister Alfonso D. Martín recommends visiting Casa Terra, a store specializing in bulk sales that is located in the center of Madrid, between Chueca and Gran Vía: “They have such a variety that to try them all you would need to mortgage part of your future,” he says. “As a general rule,” says Alfonso, “they bring them from Asia, with special emphasis on China, Indonesia and Japan.” “They have some varieties mixed with different spices, such as chai green tea with cardamom, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves and mint, which comes in quite easily now that the chill is coming.”

Earth House: c/ de las Infantas, 19. Madrid. Phone: 910642574. Map.

BARCELONA

sans&sans

The president of the Council of Food Commissioners, Mikel López Iturriaga, assures that “the same knowledge and care that they put into the coffee in The magnificent it smells minute by minute in its sister brand of teas and infusions, Sans&Sans”. “They have an offer to satisfy the most buzzed about tea, multiplicity of varieties and origins, impeccable quality and packaging that is not only cute, but also preserves the product in good condition, extending its useful life”, describes Mikel. In addition, he affirms that if you are not an expert on the subject, “they always give you good advice.” “Oh, and their mint green tea is bliss.”

sans&sans: c/ de l’Argenteria, 59. Barcelona. Phone: 933102518. Map.

drink-tea

“Someday we will have to study why so many tea shops have witty or supposedly funny names,” reflects Mikel López Iturriaga. While he finds the answer, he recommends us to go to this small shop in the Sant Antoni neighborhood, “perhaps not as glamorous as Sans & Sans, but very solvent when it comes to selling good tea.” “The aromatic power of their Ceylon black tea or their English breakfast usually help me wake up many mornings, without any complaints so far,” says the food chief.

drink-tea: c/ del Parlament, 7. Barcelona. Phone: 936844372. Map.

GERONA

Subirats and Manyik

“It is an atypical concept within what these places are in Spain, very Anglo-Saxon, they have everything you can imagine related to tea time,” he says Kenny Vegaexpert in this drink and store manager tea point, which offers its products both at its physical headquarters in Aranjuez and on its website. “They work with high quality products and it is a must if you are near; they take care of even the smallest detail”, says Kenny.

Subirats and Manyik: de les Ballesteries, 8. Girona. Phone: 648292573. Map.

SEVILLE

Asuca

Not long ago I mentioned TéyTé, so this time it’s time to recommend my other reference shop in Seville: Asuca. The name sounds Caribbean, but no, it is located very close to the Setas de la Encarnación, in a small place where they keep several dozen different types of tea, between pure and mixed. They come in all prices and varieties: from the classic Pakistani to some more exclusive white. They also have a good catalog of coffees and plants to infuse. And if when you go you buy a book in Caótica, which is just opposite, you spend a morning rounder than the head of mapi.

Asuca: c/ Arguijo, 9. Seville. Phone: 611581903. Map.

MALAGA

golden tips

“Something that is missing in many stores is specific knowledge about tea, and Raúl is precisely a guy who has it, and tries to pass it on to customers with a lot of passion,” says Kenny Vega. According to this specialist, the owner of Golden Tips “is also one of the few that is committed to having quality teas of origin beyond the blends -mixes- classics”. “And if you’re lucky, you can even find an event or workshop that it organizes.”

Golden Tips: Spice shop, 26. Malaga. Phone: 952225732. Map.

SARAGOSSA

wake up tea

Fabián Pérez, director of the tea academy, points to this store, open since 2013, as one of his favorites: “EspabilaTé stands out for having 150 varieties of tea and infusions, for the quality of the product and for holding workshops on everything related to this drink,” Fabián details. who also works for Alveus GmbH, a German multinational tea and infusions. Likewise, this expert also points out that Javier, the owner of this business, “enjoys teaching at the same time that he sells.”

wake upTea: c/ of Courts of Aragon, 47. Zaragoza. Phone: 633233933. Map.

ASTURIAS

Coco Tea Coffee Store

“They are a treasure in the heart of Oviedo,” says Pilar Serrano, founder of Tea Academy Spain. “There they offer a wide variety of specialty teas and coffees. The owners tell you about all the new teas received and usually give out samples so that you can take them home and try them”, declares Pilar, who assures that “in the end you always leave thinking about the new tea that you are going to buy on your next visit”. . They do not have internet sales enabled, so you will have to go to this place if you want to enjoy any of their products.

Coco Tea Coffee Store: phe. of the Constitution, 11. Oviedo. Phone: 652220444. Map.

GUIPÚZCOA

MyTea

“Claudia is French and she carries the tea culture inside her. In fact, she opened her store in 2011 convinced that she wanted to work in what she liked the most, ”says Fabián Pérez. “At MyTea you will have very personalized attention from an expert taster, you will discover teas from many countries, elegant and refined blends and many accessories to enjoy this drink”, describes this expert.

MyTea: c/ Etxaide, 6, under 1. Saint Sebastian. Phone: 843982033. Map.

LA CORUÑA

mistelanea

Anna Mayer says that to fill her tin boxes she goes to Mistélanea, in Santiago de Compostela: “I am a woman of customs and I usually order what I know I like: earl grey, lapsang souchong and at most a not too expensive darjeeling”. She recognizes that they are very kind and always try to expand their horizonte -another humorous name for a shop-, although Anna affirms that she is already of an age in which stubbornness “can be considered an old lady’s mania”. However, if you like to experiment, this gourmet guarantees that this is the right place.

mistelanea: c/ General Pardiñas, 28. Santiago de Compostela. Phone: 981935218. Map.

VALLADOLID

The Teapot

The second recommendation of Pilar Serrano, a great specialist in everything that has to do with tea, is La Tetera -one of the few names without puns-, a store based in Valladolid: “The owners of this place waste a lot of energy , and that shows in the huge variety of teas, coffees and accessories that they offer”, declares Pilar.

The Teapot: c/ Platería, 17. Valladolid. Phone: 683430789. Map.

LION

T Company

And to close this teapot list, Kenny Vega recommends going to T Company, “a place located in León where as soon as you enter, you realize that everything is tea.” The owner of Punto de Té points out that in this store they have a very wide variety menu, both of origin and blends. “I’m sure you’ll find more than one favorite there,” says Kenny.

T Company: Av. of Rome, 16. Leo. Phone: 987103597. Map.