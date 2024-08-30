Tea bags | Teekkari found out the answer to the question: What really happens when you stick a fork in a socket?

Tea bags|Inserting the plug into the socket will cause a short circuit. However, you should not play with the socket.

30.8. 18:43

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Inserting a fork into a socket was investigated in Riku Tulineva’s bachelor’s thesis at LUT University. Research showed that most of the electrical current passes between the prongs of the fork, causing a short circuit. The tip of the fork heats up to about a thousand degrees, which can ignite fire-sensitive materials. The work was directed by Janne Jäppinen, who also developed other electrical socket-themed subjects for the work.

Many some of us may have heard the following instruction as children: don’t stick a fork in the socket, it’s dangerous. But is this really the case?

The topic has now been studied at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology, LUT. This is an electrical engineering student Riku Tulinevan bachelor’s thesis. The title of the work clearly states the topic: “A plug into the socket, what’s going on?”

“We are studying an ideal situation where both prongs of the fork hit deep into the socket holes at the same time. The topic made me laugh at first, but it turned out to be very interesting in the end,” says Tulineva.

The bachelor’s thesis used a modified fork with the middle prongs folded down. In this way, inserting the fork into both holes of the socket was even possible.

As part of the research, Tulineva inserted a fork into an outlet where there was no electricity. Otherwise, the research is mainly based on theory only, and the fork was not, for example, inserted into a socket where there would have been an electric current.

The modified fork used in the study.

What then what happens if you insert the fork into the socket?

Most of the electrical current flows between the prongs of the fork, shorting out the outlet. Only a small part of the electric current passes through a person to the ground, and according to Tulineva, it does not cause any health problems.

“This was also a prior assumption even before the study was conducted. However, now it has also been proven”, says Tulineva.

However, it is not completely safe to insert a fork into a socket.

“500 amperes of electric current passes through the fork, which is quite a lot. Then the tip of the fork heats up to about a thousand degrees. If a person throws a fork at something in a panic, it can ignite, for example, flammable material,” says Tulineva.

To come the thesis was supervised by a junior researcher at LUT University Janne Jäppinen. He also turned out to be the original inventor of the subject of the work.

“The subject came to my mind once in the university laboratory. I’d be lying if I said that it didn’t also include a touch of geek humor,” Jäppinen tells HS.

According to Jäppinen, electrical engineering bachelor’s theses are typically based on topics suggested by instructors. Diploma theses related to a higher university degree are usually done for companies.

Jäppinen actually developed three electrical socket-themed subjects: in addition to the fork, they were tested an iron nail and a knitting needle plugging into the socket. Complete theses were also created on all three topics.

of LUT University as working life professor works, among other things