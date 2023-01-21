Mexico.- The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubondedicated to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a video on his TikTok account highlighting the relationship they have had during his career in politics.

Marcelo Ebrardwho has “uncovered” himself as a pre-candidate of Morena for the presidency of Mexico, is one of the figures of the AMLO government that has stood out in the race for the candidacy, where he continues side by side with Claudia SheinbaumHead of Government of Mexico City and the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez.

The Mexican foreign minister has become very popular on social networks such as Instagram and TikTok due to the videos he has uploaded regarding his functions in front of the SRE mixed with his daily life.

On this occasion, he boasted of his close relationship with the President Andres Manuelshowing in a video different images of both over the years in Mexican politics with the legend “Te TQM presi”.

In the video you can see the politicians together at different stages of their careers, even when both belonged to the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

“The brother who has always walked with me,” Marcelo highlighted in the video by showing the photos and fragments with AMLO.

“Brothers”

Ebrard published the video the same day that President López Obrador recognized the “corcholatas” as his brothers, praising the work of Claudia Sheinbaum at the head of the capital government.

“Now it was decided to have the security meeting here, at the headquarters of the City Government, with the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum and we are going to inform you. It is up to the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, to start this presentation, you already know What do I think about her, that she is an intelligent, hard-working, honest woman”.

By showing off his “sister”, Andrés Manuel asked not to misinterpret the message, as he recalled that he has “many brothers” in politics.

We recommend you read:

Adán Augusto challenges them to demonstrate anticipated campaign acts

AMLO is not the victim, he is the perpetrator: Lilly Téllez for attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva

Prosecutor Gertz Manero enters ‘reparation’, according to AMLO

“And that it is not going to be misunderstood, she is my sister and if they are thinking about the other, I also have two other brothers, many brothers,” he said.