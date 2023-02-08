Going to work by electric bike takes less effort than regular cycling. But walking to work with an electric bicycle on your back suddenly costs a lot more energy. If you don’t use things as intended, they won’t work properly. But it now appears that even PHEVs that are properly charged are less green than stated.

Everyone knows that PHEVs drive inefficiently due to the extra weight when they have an empty battery. The idea is that you load the car properly and use the petrol engine less often. In principle, most PHEVs regulate themselves when they use the petrol engine and when they don’t. And apparently things are not going very well there.

The PHEVs take a short commute route

EU body Transportation & Environment engages the Technical University of Graz to conduct the research. The plug-in hybrid versions of the Peugeot 308, Renault Megane and BMW 3 series are used as guinea pigs. They are used with a full battery in standard driving mode for a route of 55 kilometers.

The modern PHEVs should be able to cover a route of 55 kilometers with ease, for the most part electrically, but the cars still record a reasonable amount of emissions. Especially the BMW. According to the WLTP test cycle, it would emit about 36 grams of CO2 per kilometer. In the test, the researchers recorded no less than 112 grams.

It gets a lot better with the BMW when the researchers set up the navigation. Then the 3-series chooses based on the route when it uses the electric motor the most. But even then the emissions are 67 grams per kilometer. With the Megane, CO2 emissions per kilometer rise from 30 to 50 grams. The Peugeot 308 scores the best and emits 33 grams instead of 27 grams.

It’s even worse with an empty battery

This is completely open door. Of course, PHEVs become inefficient if you don’t charge them. In the case of the BMW, the emissions per kilometer shoot up from 36 to 203 grams of CO2. The Peugeot goes from 27 to 197 grams and the Megane from 30 to 138. According to T&E, it is mainly business drivers who do not often top up their PHEVs.

Car manufacturers earn a lot from subsidies for cars that are not green

Two years ago T&E already called the plug-in hybrid a “fake electric car” made for “lab studies and tax incentives.” In the current investigation, T&E concludes that car manufacturers are unfairly benefiting from the subsidies for PHEVs. BMW, Renault and Peugeot would have earned 350 million euros in subsidies in Europe in 2022 last year.

T&E advises not to see PHEV as zero-emission vehicles anymore. They want the plug cars to be taxed on the basis of real emission figures. These real figures should be collected, thinks T&E. They also recommend that governments stop providing subsidies.