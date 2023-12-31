Te Deum and First Vespers 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the end-of-year Mass with Pope Francis, 31 December

Today, 31 December 2023, the last day of the year, Pope Francis presides over the First Vespers and the Te Deum. A very ancient tradition to thank God for the past year. Today, starting from 5 pm, the Pontiff will preside over the First Vespers of the Solemnity of Mary, Most Holy Mother of God, from St. Peter's Basilica. An evocative ritual which will be followed by the singing of the Te Deum, one of the oldest hymns in the history of the Church, with the offering of incense. But where to watch the Te Deum and First Vespers 2023 with Pope Francis live on TV and in streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

The Mass at the end of 2023 is scheduled for 5pm today, 31 December (New Year's Eve), live from St. Peter's Basilica with First Vespers and the Te Deum. Presiding over the celebration will be Pope Francis. It is possible to follow the Te Deum 2023 live on TV2000 starting from 5pm. TV2000 is visible on digital terrestrial channel 28. It can also be seen with the Sky decoder on number 157 of the remote control or, again from satellite, with a TivùSat decoder on number 18 of the remote control.

Te Deum 2023 live streaming

Not just TV. If you are not at home, you can follow the end-of-year Mass with the First Vespers and the Te Deum 2023 with Pope Francis also in live streaming on the Vatican News (both via their website and on the YouTube channel), or you can connect to the live streaming of TV2000which will broadcast the Te Deum from St. Peter's Basilica from 5pm on 31 December 2023.