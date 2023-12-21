Amount is 26.2% higher than last year; value resulting from the application of fines and debts fell 69.3% in the period

The external control actions of the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) produced a benefit of R$ 103.8 billion to the Union in 2023. This amount refers to convictions in judgments, fines and preventions based on the identification of irregular contracts.

The value is 26.2% higher than the benefit from the Court of Auditors' actions in the 2022 financial year, when R$82.2 billion was recorded in favor of public accounts. The amount for 2023 is equivalent to around 49.8 times the operating cost of the TCU for the year (R$ 2,08,096,853.12).

The majority of this amount of R$103.8 billion comes from external control actions resulting from TCU deliberations. The amount collected from debt convictions totaled R$1.640 billion in 2023, while the amount resulting from fines was R$202.1 million. In total, the value of fines and debts fell 69.3% in the period.

This drop was motivated by the change in the understanding of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) regarding the prescription of cases in the TCU at the end of last year. According to the president of TCU, Bruno Dantasthe processes that reached the Court of Auditors were imprescriptible, but based on this new understanding, the prescription period for compensation and punishment was set at 5 years.

“The Supreme Court had historical jurisprudence on prescription saying that processes were imprescriptible and changed this rule. This obviously surprised us, we were not prepared.”said Dantas, in a conversation with journalists this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023).

Throughout the year, 1,200 already prescribed cases were identified in the Court. According to a TCU survey, another 1,300 processes pending trial are possibly time-barred.

In 2023, the TCU completed 240 inspections, 14 more than last year. 28,434 judgments were handed down, a number 26.5% higher than that recorded in 2022. The volume of those convicted of debts and fines fell from 2,432 in 2022 to 1,854 in 2023.