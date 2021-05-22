In Tcuido they know first-hand the difficulty that many elderly people or with certain pathologies have to continue living a quality life. Therefore, its purpose is to help them stay at home and have all the care they need.

This they get finding the best trained professional to take care of each user and that best fits the needs of each family. In addition, they maintain control and monitoring of the user, guaranteeing comprehensive, social and health care.

The peace of mind of being in the hands of professionals



One of its maxims is to offer an excellent and quality service. To do this, they conduct an exhaustive interview with potential candidates. In it, not only their previous qualifications, experience and references are valued, but also a lot of interest is put in that the selected professional, the user and the family have maximum compatibility. It is sought that they have a vocation in care and human values ​​such as empathy or affection.

Thus, they select people who have experience in similar medical conditions and whose character and way of being are very similar to those of the user. As a consequence, the time they are going to share will be a much more pleasant experience for both parties.

It should be borne in mind that the needs of a person with Alzheimer’s, for example, are not the same as those of someone who has had an accident and needs a specific activity to regain mobility. Other common services are for moms who just gave birth and need some extra help, or for those parents who need someone to take care of their children in order to fulfill all their professional obligations.

At present, the recruitment success of Tcuido in this selection it is 100%.

At home better than anywhere else



Thanks to the services of this Murcian company, the elderly will be able to stay at home with the peace of mind for their relatives that they will be well accompanied.

There are many occasions when families make the difficult decision to take their elders to residences. Most of the time this circumstance is due to the lack of time to take care of them As they deserve. On other occasions, the problem is the lack of space, which prevents the elderly from being transferred to the homes of their relatives.

To all these circumstances it must be added that many people are very reluctant to move. Staying in their usual home brings them a great deal of benefits in their physical and mental health, which is very important in certain age ranges.

Being at home favors that continue with routines and customs acquired over time, and having Tcuido is the perfect solution to guarantee good care. They have different programs from which you can choose internal and external caregivers and at times adapted to the needs of each person to get good care.

On the other hand, to guarantee the best possible care, in Tcuido they have a advanced telecare service using an application with a GPS locator. It consists of a watch that the user wears and that connects it with an app on the smartphone that the family member controls. Thanks to it, they provide a 24-hour assistance service through which you can track the user’s daily activity or an SOS call from the watch. You just need to wear it.

How does this home care service work?



The social worker of Tcuido elaborates a detailed socio-sanitary report at home on each of the cases they receive. To do this, it collects all the information from the family members and proceeds to assess the case.

With the collected socio-sanitary assessment, the individual intervention plan, in which possible users are comprehensively analyzed and the activities and tasks necessary to meet the objectives are established. This makes continuous monitoring of the person essential.

Subsequently, the professional who has the most suitable profile to fulfill the plan defined for the user and, finally, the social worker will introduce the caregiver to the family. Both will work together to facilitate the best possible experience.

Likewise, throughout the relationship there will be a follow-up of the family advisor, who will carry out a quality control of the service and will prepare the pertinent reports every month.

