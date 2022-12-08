The objective is to have a space for the regulated, private and government sectors to find solutions for investment projects

The TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) will create a Consensual Public Administration Secretariat. According to the president of the court, Bruno Dantas, the objective is to have a space for agents from the regulated sector, the private sector, the government and even the Judiciary, to discuss and find solutions to bottlenecks in investment projects. The vote to create this secretariat must be held on Tuesday (Dec.13, 2022).

The minister said that he invited TCU’s external control auditor, Nicola Khoury, to find civil servants who have the profile of building solutions to structure the new secretariat. According to Dantas, in recent years Brazil has experienced a climate “policeman” because of Lava Jato.

🇧🇷How do we break it [clima policialesco]🇧🇷 Creating an institutionalized environment with qualified people, with a vocation for dialogue and building solutions. Auditor is trained to find problem. What we are trying to do is find auditors who have the profile of finding solutions”, said Dantas. According to the minister, this should be one of the great legacies of his tenure as president.

The secretariat will be linked to the TCU presidency and will be activated in projects of great magnitude. Dantas said that, to prevent the particular view of a given minister from affecting the negotiation, the set of auditors should build bridges and submit it to the president. After being validated by the president of the court, the case will be distributed to the rapporteurship of a minister. It will then go to the plenary.

The minister’s statement was given during the launch of the MoveInfra movement this Thursday (8.Dec.2022). The movement will be formed by 5 groups with the promise of investment of R$ 78 billion in the next 5 years. The value refers to projects already contracted. In the last 5 years, the same group invested almost half of this amount. The CEO of the movement will be the former secretary of development of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Natália Marcassa.

Here are the MoveInfra companies: