The case must be taken to the Court’s plenary session by the end of February; evangelical bench was against the Federal Revenue’s decision

The TCU (Federal Audit Court) will consult the Federal Revenue to decide on the tax exemption for religious leaders, adopted during the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The case must be taken to the TCU plenary by the end of February. The case was filed by the Public Ministry with the TCU, which questioned the legality and legitimacy of Bolsonaro's act on the eve of the 2022 elections. In the Court, the rapporteur is Minister Aroldo Cedraz. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

On January 17, the Federal Revenue Service determined the end of tax exemption for religious leaders. He justified that there was a “determination” from TCU. However, the Court of Auditors denied that there was any type of measure and that the document on the effectiveness assessment process was still under analysis.

After the decision, the evangelical bench was against the decision. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, received congressmen from the group on Friday (19 January). The president of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front of Congress, deputy Silas Câmara (Republicanos-AM), and the deputy Marcelo Crivella (Republicans-RJ) were present.

Haddad said that, in reading the Ministry of Finance, the TCU recommended the suspension for “understand better” the benefit. The government formed a working group to define new regulations with the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) and the TCU.