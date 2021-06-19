Since 2010, problems in the electrical system reported by the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) have not been resolved by the governments of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Dilma Rousseff (PT), Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro.

The risk of a shortage of electricity returned to concern Brazil after the federal government issued water emergency alert at the end of May. At the time, Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) affirmed that the country was going through the worst water crisis since 1931. discarded the possibility of rationing.

Second survey of the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, 7 flaws identified by the court in the last decade have not been corrected and one has been partially resolved.

Are they:

delay in the delivery of energy generation and transmission works;

increased power of existing plants;

delay in the tariff adjustment;

high level of energy losses by the system;

failures in generation capacity planning;

unavailability of part of the thermoelectric plants;

reduction of stored energy with the construction of plants without reservoirs (run-of-river);

overestimation of generated energy (partially resolved).

This overestimation occurs because the hydroelectric plants deliver less energy than what was assured. When this happens, it is necessary to buy energy from third parties, at a normally higher price.

According to the leaf, this problem still costs R$ 3.5 billion a year more in electricity bills.

In 2014, the TCU recommended that the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) review the physical guarantees, since the hydroelectric plants were producing “less than assured energy”.

To resolve the issue, the government created a compensation mechanism. But the same problem was reported by TCU in 2018. At the time, the government contracted an average 4.9 GW to cover the deficit.

Technicians consulted by leaf evaluated that, in recent years, the balance has always been below expectations. According to the Court, the MME has already started the process of reviewing the guarantees. This process, in the assessment of the body, is incomplete because it deals with “only of economic variables”.

The MME told the newspaper that it always responds to TCU’s recommendations. “These processes, as they require action, last for many years”, said the folder.

The ONS (National System Operator) said that it seeks to improve the operation from available resources.

“To this end, the ONS incorporates the best information on the availability of generating units, whether thermal or from other sources, in its studies and analyzes that contemplate the horizon of up to five years ahead”, said the organ.

“For the current planning and scheduling of the operation of the BIPS [Sistema Interligado Nacional], the delays verified (…) have no impact.”

