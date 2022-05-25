The former attorney of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos) published a video this Tuesday (24.May.2022) to criticize the process of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) that investigates the expenses of daily and travel during the extinct force- Lava Jato task. The action targets Dallagnol and other members of the operation.

Dallagnol received a letter notifying that it must return R$ 2.8 million. In the video, he shows the document with indignation and says that his lawyers will appeal the determination. He criticized the rapporteur minister of the case, Bruno Dantas, for “punish you for fighting corruption”.

THE Power 360 revealed, in February 2021, that R$ 7.5 million were spent on daily rates and tickets over the 7 years that the operation lasted. Account attorney Lucas Furtado filed a lawsuit asking the TCU to determine the destination of the money.

Watch the video (1min53s):

Here is the transcript of the video:

“[O Tribunal de Contas] wants to put in my account, wants to charge me and other Lava Jato attorneys, the money that was invested to recover R$ 15 billion for society. To recover this, we brought in specialist prosecutors from all over the country, people specialized in money laundering, in fighting corruption to work here. For this, as any company pays, airline tickets were paid for these people to come to work, money for them to pay for hotel, food, as any company would pay.

“Now Minister Bruno Dantas, who was there at the pre-candidacy dinner for the ex-convict, ex-president Lula, he, who is sponsored by Renan Calheiros, sends this letter wanting to put in my account how much? I’m going to tell you now what the cost is. We will appeal this here, I will take it to the Court, to the 1st instance, because the 1st instance is a technical instance of the judiciary. So I have the expectation that you will review.

“And he wanted to charge me that I am not an administrator of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, I did not order to pay the daily allowance, I did not receive these allowances, I did not authorize it, and he managed to include me there. And look what he wants to charge me: R$ 2.8 million. This is the price of those who want to fight corruption in Brazil. The system reacts, the system fights back, the system wants to stop you, but if you want to stop me, I won’t be stopped. I will move on, I will not give up on my country. I love my country, I love the people of my country. I want to reduce the human suffering caused by corruption and, for that, I will fight to the end against corruption and impunity”.