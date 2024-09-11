Bruno Dantas, president of the Court, will submit a bill to Congress to prevent private work by those who passed the Court’s public exams

The TCU (Federal Court of Auditors) wants to prohibit its employees from working in private law. This Wednesday (September 11, 2024), the president of the Court, Bruno Dantasstated that he will forward a bill to the National Congress to include the ban in the legislation on the Court’s career plan.

The proposal aims to change the law 10.356 of 2001which deals with the career plan and staffing of the Court of Auditors, to prevent successful candidates from working in courts privately, serving clients other than the TCU itself. Read the full from Dantas’ statement and the bill (PDF – 69 kB).

According to Dantas, the ban will not apply “to practice law in one’s own case, strictly to defend personal rights, through special registration with the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association)”.

According to the bill, Court employees will also not be able to participate in law firms. The proposal was also submitted to the Federal Council of the OAB for information.

The TCU’s Internal Affairs Office conducted a survey of cases in which Court employees acted as private lawyers. However, the current rule did not explicitly state this prohibition.

“However, significant limitations related to the integrity of the data received and restrictions on access to information made it difficult to carry out an effective diagnosis on the subject, generating an adverse situation in which there is a persistent possibility of conflicts of interest and the difficulties inherent in their systematic detection”said Dantas.

The president of the Court said he considered the legal change imperative in view of “high risk involved”.

“Such a measure is crucial to prevent conflicts of interest and ensure the protection of privileged information and the integrity, impartiality, morality, independence and impersonality of the TCU’s staff, reinforcing public trust in our institution”.