The Minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) Jorge Oliveira determined the cut in the payment of trinkets that allowed judges to pocket up to R$ 10 thousand per month. Oliveira’s decision, this Wednesday, the 19th, was given one day after the national justice inspector, Luis Felipe Salomão, determined the suspension of the retroactive payment of the benefit, which could have an impact of R$ 1 billion on public coffers, as revealed the Estadão.

“I consider that the circumstances of the case justify the incisive action of the court in order to stop the tainted payments, and this Court cannot refrain from exercising its competence and its control of legality, as guardian and guarantor of the good use of public funds, as well as, if applicable, to seek due compensation from the federal coffers for the losses incurred, at the appropriate procedural time,” Oliveira wrote in the decision.

As shown the Estadão, Salomão had initially endorsed the decision of the Federal Justice Council (CJF) that authorized both the retroactive payment of the additional call for length of service (ATS), a benefit that ended in 2006, and the return of the benefit to the paychecks and payslips of federal judges. The magistrate, then, retreated from the position by determining the suspension of late payments.

Only as arrears, the pendant would allow magistrates who entered their careers in the 1990s to pocket R$ 2 million. The cost was estimated by a parliamentary consultant at the request of the Estadãoafter the report revealed, in November 2022, the decision that authorized the payment.

In the dispatch, Oliveira argued that the adjustment made by Salomão, in his new analysis of the case, “did not end the serious risk of damage to the treasury”. Oliveira then determined the adoption of a precautionary measure “to suspend all effects arising from the decision adopted by the CJF” due to “well-founded fear of serious injury”.

monocratic

Still in the dispatch, Oliveira questioned Salomão’s option of deciding on the subject in a monocratic way, instead of submitting the issue to the plenary of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and demanded explanations. The TCU minister determined that CJF authorities be heard to explain whether the release of the pendant is compatible with the rules of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the CNJ on the subsidy regime and the constitutional ceiling.

Council members will still have to explain whether their decision preserves only the benefit received by members of the Association of Federal Judges (Ajufe), which is the entity responsible for filing the action with the CJF. The minister demands explanations, within 15 days, from the CNJ.

Oliveira adopted the measures after auditors pointed out “irreversible” risks to the public coffers in the payment of the pendant and recommended immediate suspension.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.