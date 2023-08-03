Construction company was trying to reverse the 2020 decision that prohibited it from participating in federal tenders for 5 years

O TCU (Union Court of Auditors) maintained this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) the ban on Galvão Engenharia to participate in federal bids for 5 years. The construction company was trying to reverse the 2020 decision that declared the company unsuitable for irregularities in the bids for works at the former Comperj (Rio de Janeiro Petrochemical Complex), now called Polo Gaslub. The project was commissioned by Petrobras in 2007.

According to Minister Jhonatan de Jesus, rapporteur of the case, the existence of a cartel was proven, with the participation of Galvão Engenharia in the so-called “Clube das 16”, a group revealed in Operation Lava Jato that brought together the largest contractors in the country to combine prices and direct bids.

The 2020 judgment listed the following irregularities:

price matching;

breach of secrecy of proposals;

market division;

offering coverage proposals to justify the lowest price offered;

previous combination of results and consequent direction of the bids;

absence of proposal formulation to benefit the company chosen by the cartel.

The company appealed, claiming, among other points, that illegal evidence was used and that the company did not practice irregular actions in Comperj’s bids. Galvão also argued that there would not be enough evidence to declare its unsuitability and that the irregularities would already have prescribed.

TCU’s technical area understood that the points raised did not rule out irregularities or the company’s guilt. He also stated that the statute of limitations for the punitive actions of the acts did not occur, since the current understanding is that the statute of limitations has a period of 5 years and the initial milestone is the conclusion of the inspection report, and not the signing of the contracts, as argued by the Galvao.

In his vote on this 4th, Minister Jhonatan de Jesus pondered that the company’s statement that no irregularities were practiced and that, due to the seriousness of the conduct, especially in the bidding process for the construction and assembly of Comperj’s Middle Distillate Hydrotreatment Unit, it is unacceptable maximum sanction of 5 years is appropriate.

Galvão Engenharia was approached by Poder360 to comment on the decision, but did not respond until the publication of this text.